Snap Counts: Toledo vs. Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for Notre Dame from the Fighting Irish’s 32-29 win versus Toledo.
Previous snap count articles: FSU
Quarterback
|Player
|vs. Toledo
|2021
|2020
|
Jack Coan
|
62
|
134
|
—
|
Tyler Buchner
|
19
|
19
|
—
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news