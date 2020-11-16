Snap Counts: Boston College Vs. Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-31 victory against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 78, with quarterback Ian Book and four starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book is averaging 70.4 snaps per game this season.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. Boston College
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
78
|
563
|
825
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
18
|
—
|
Drew Pyne
|
—
|
19
|
—
|
J.D. Carney
|
—
|
1
|
—
Running Back Snap Count Observations
• Against Boston College, freshman Chris Tyree played the most snaps (28) in a game of his Notre Dame career.
Running Back
|Player
|Vs. Boston College
|2020
|2019
|
Kyren Williams
|
41
|
375
|
15
|
Chris Tyree
|
28
|
124
|
—
|
C'Bo Flemister
|
13
|
83
|
115
|
Jahmir Smith
|
—
|
5
|
62
|
Kendall Abdur-Rahman
|
—
|
2
|
—
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news