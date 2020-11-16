 Snap Counts: Boston College Vs. Notre Dame
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 09:14:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Boston College Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-31 victory against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (No. 4) played 61 snaps in a 45-31 win against Boston College.
Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (No. 4) played 61 snaps in a 45-31 win against Boston College. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 78, with quarterback Ian Book and four starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.


Quarterback Snap Count Observations

• Ian Book is averaging 70.4 snaps per game this season.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Boston College 2020 2019

Ian Book

78

563

825

Brendon Clark

18

Drew Pyne

19

J.D. Carney

1

Running Back Snap Count Observations

Against Boston College, freshman Chris Tyree played the most snaps (28) in a game of his Notre Dame career.

Running Back
Player Vs. Boston College 2020 2019

Kyren Williams

41

375

15

Chris Tyree

28

124

C'Bo Flemister

13

83

115

Jahmir Smith

5

62

Kendall Abdur-Rahman

2

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}