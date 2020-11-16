Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-31 victory against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (No. 4) played 61 snaps in a 45-31 win against Boston College. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 78, with quarterback Ian Book and four starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.



Quarterback Snap Count Observations • Ian Book is averaging 70.4 snaps per game this season.

Quarterback Player Vs. Boston College 2020 2019 Ian Book 78 563 825 Brendon Clark — 18 — Drew Pyne — 19 — J.D. Carney — 1 —