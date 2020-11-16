 Six Pro Football Focus Observations From The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 45-31 Victory Over Boston College
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 15:20:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Six PFF Observations From Notre Dame Versus Boston College

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It wasn't always pretty but Notre Dame defeated Boston College on Saturday to improve to 45-31.

Below are offensive and defensive observations, utilizing Pro Football Focus’ advanced statistics, from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book competed 12 of 13 passes that traveled fewer than 10 yards in a 45-31 win over Boston College.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book competed 12 of 13 passes that traveled fewer than 10 yards in a 45-31 win over Boston College. ((ACC))

Offense

Book Excels On Short Throws Once Again

For the second game in a row, quarterback Ian Book was nearly perfect on short throws.

Against Boston College, he completed 12 out of his 13 passes that traveled fewer than 10 yards, which amounted to 123 of his 283 passing yards and a touchdown.

Combine Book's last two performances, which also happen to be against the two best teams Notre Dame has played thus far, and he is 27-29 (93 percent) on such throws.

While most wanted to see him take more shots downfield early in the season, people forget that in 2018 Book earned the starting job over Brandon Wimbush in the middle of the season because of his accuracy on shorts to intermediate throws.

Now that he has turned himself back into an efficient quarterback, the Notre Dame offense is humming along once again.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}