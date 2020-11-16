Six PFF Observations From Notre Dame Versus Boston College
It wasn't always pretty but Notre Dame defeated Boston College on Saturday to improve to 45-31.
Below are offensive and defensive observations, utilizing Pro Football Focus’ advanced statistics, from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.
Offense
Book Excels On Short Throws Once Again
For the second game in a row, quarterback Ian Book was nearly perfect on short throws.
Against Boston College, he completed 12 out of his 13 passes that traveled fewer than 10 yards, which amounted to 123 of his 283 passing yards and a touchdown.
Combine Book's last two performances, which also happen to be against the two best teams Notre Dame has played thus far, and he is 27-29 (93 percent) on such throws.
While most wanted to see him take more shots downfield early in the season, people forget that in 2018 Book earned the starting job over Brandon Wimbush in the middle of the season because of his accuracy on shorts to intermediate throws.
Now that he has turned himself back into an efficient quarterback, the Notre Dame offense is humming along once again.
