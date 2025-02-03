Published Feb 3, 2025
Football Never Sleeps: How Marcus Freeman is navigating ND's offseason
Inside ND Sports
Staff
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman hiring Chris Ash as defensive coordinator, forging ahead with recruiting in the 2026 class while searching for a new general manager, an important winter/spring for ND's young players and more on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Marcus Freeman