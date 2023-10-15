SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It was more like the flow from a fully operational Keurig machine than an actual field-storming, but Sam Hartman was here for all of it. Especially his postgame stoking of the portion of the Notre Dame Stadium crowd that funneled into and jammed the stadium tunnel chanting his name, and refused to leave or even temper their collective roar that continued long after 21st-ranked Notre Dame concocted its most lopsided victory over the past 28 years on Saturday night. And arguably one of the most imperative.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gb2YgdGhlIHBlb3BsZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+4piY77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9UV0NQS1A1NTZjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFdDUEtQNTU2 YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzNDA5Mzk3MzY2NDMyMDU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

“If I'm blessed to have kids, I hope I can bring them back and they play a highlight,” the 24-year-old ND quarterback said after a stunningly decisive 48-20 takedown of 10th-ranked USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. “Probably won't be as cool as Joe Montana, but, you know, I met Joe Montana today. That was pretty sweet. Add to that a USC victory, and I think that that is going to be something I can kind of cherish for the rest of my life. “And the memories with those guys in the locker room, to bring it back to the team. Just [cornerback] Cam Hart. You see that guy and his disappointment and his frustrations of last week, and to see him bounce back and just see the entire team, just it was a full, complete game. I'm so grateful for that. Grateful for this fan base and everything. “I freaking love the Irish.” And a week after a flat 33-20 loss to a Louisville team that encored its Irish upset with a 38-21 cratering at Pitt on Saturday, the Irish (6-2) gave their fanbase something to fall in love with in their sixth straight home conquest of the Trojans (6-1). Notre Dame’s most loathed rival. Its constant recruiting adversary. Its forever measuring stick, even with its impending move to the Big Ten next season. And on Saturday night, a chance to redefine what had suddenly looked like a team that had slipped onto a trajectory for a lost season. “You know, weeks that you lose are really long, especially around here,” said second-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman, now with already half as many Top 10 wins in his vault in 22 games as predecessor and all-time winningest Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly amassed in 12 seasons. “The expectation is that you win every game you play. I know the hours are the same, but the weeks that you win seem to go by really fast and the next opportunity is here. “But it is what it is. You have to pick your head up and go back to work. Adversity is a part of life. I told our guys — here is the word I used — I said I want to be an anti-fragile program. We have to be an anti-fragile program. What does that mean? We just didn't get through it, through adversity. We are better because of the adversity we faced.” Saturday night they laid the adversity on USC’s doorstep, particularly the Irish defense.



Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) puts the finishing touches on ND's 48-20 romp over USC with a fumble return for a TD. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Coordinator Al Golden’s unit coaxed five turnovers, sacked Williams six times and held the nation’s top-scoring offense (51.8 ppg) to more than 30 points below its average. And former Irish star QB Montana, the 50th-anniversary-celebrating 1973 ND national champs, and a contingent of prospects and recruits of recruit-apalooza proportions looked on as the Notre Dame limited USC to its lowest yardage total (301) since Lincoln Riley became head coach ahead of the 2022 season and brought Williams with him from Oklahoma. Safety Xavier Watts had two of the three Irish interceptions, with 61 return yards, forced a fumble and scooped up a loose ball and returned it 15 yards for a TD. The former wide receiver also had seven tackles, second to linebacker JD Bertrand’s 11. “All through the week we work really hard,” he said. “Everything gets tightened up throughout the week. You could see all week that we were practicing really hard, doing all the details right. Friday just all came together and ended up showing it tonight.” The high winds and heavy rains that had been forecast for the game — with USC prepping for that in practice with a garden hose — came and went long before kickoff on a cool, crisp night. But the Irish defense brought the thunder, limited the nation’s leading passer (206.4 ratings points) to a near career-low 100 and limiting the nation’s leader in points responsible per game (28.7) to a benign second-half touchdown pass to Brenden Rice. "I made mistakes that I usually don't make,” Williams said. “I've been in college for three years now, and I don't think I've ever had a season or game or anything like that. So, you know, nights like that happen. There were a couple maybe you could call forced -- the scramble drill, I'd say. I could have thrown that one away, live to fight another down. “But games like this happen in careers when you play for a while. Like Coach said, ‘You've got to get through it, got to keep fighting, got to be a leader. It starts at the head of the snake, and I'll be better." Notre Dame is not without its areas of needed improvement once the first of two latter-season bye weeks passes next week and the Irish resume at home Oct. 28 against Pitt (2-4). The Irish followed their 10-men on the field fiasco against Ohio State, with a 12-man episode against USC that was offset by a Trojan penalty. They also allowed USC to kick a field goal just before the half because Freeman had to call timeout, as a group of his players lingered on the field to celebrate a sack. The alternative was another 12-man (or more) infraction. And offensively, Notre Dame continues to trend in the wrong direction under first-year offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. The 251 total yards — compiled against the nation’s No. 109 team in total defense among the 130 in the FBS — is a Freeman Era-low.



Joe Montana, QB of the 1977 national championship Irish team, made a rare appearance at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)