Notre Dame football is working to flip a Nebraska commit that previously took an official visit to the Irish in June.

Carter Nelson, a 2024 four-star tight end, arrived on Notre Dame's campus Saturday to visit the Irish for their game against USC. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior out of Ainsworth (Neb.) High committed to Nebraska in June over Notre Dame, Georgia and Penn State.

Inside ND Sports reported that director of recruiting Chad Bowden attended Nelson's game against Elgin/Pope John last month. In that win, Nelson had 306 total yards and scored four five touchdowns including three rushing and one pick 6. Nelson plays quarterback, running back and tight end for Ainsworth in eight-man football.

After hosting Nelson on an official visit and losing out to Nebraska, the Irish remained in contact with the tight end and continued to push for his services. Nelson's primary recruiter, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker, has overseen the career seasons of tight ends Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes and would like to pair Nelson with 2024 four-star tight end commit Jack Larsen.

Nelson has created bonds with Notre Dame's coaching and recruiting staffs as well as the Irish commits. A source told Inside ND Sports that he wanted to keep Saturday's Notre Dame visit private until he surprised the Irish commits on campus.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS