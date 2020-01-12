Rivals250 OL Dellinger Looks Forward To Official Visits, Talks Notre Dame
Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger made his way down to Orlando, Fla. in late December for the Future 50 event put on by Under Armour. The four-star prospect told reporters that it would be his last recruiting event for a while.
"My dad is deployed in Iraq for six months," Dellinger said. "He won't be back until May. I'm going to wait for him to come back, and then that's when I'll take my official visits."
Dellinger gets to talk with his father, Matt Dellinger, on FaceTime just about every day, and his mom gets to speak with him on the phone often. His father has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa before, so this isn't a new circumstance for the Dellinger family to go through.
"He's been deployed many times, so I'm used to it by now," explained Dellinger. "It's pretty sweet because someone has to be out there saving the world."
The 6-6, 265-pounder knows that his father works in the Federal Government in the Department of Defense, but that's all he is allowed to know.
"I really look up to him; he's my role model," said Dellinger. "He's always been there for me. He shows me that you have to do things even if they're hard to do, you still have to do it. No one wants to be deployed away from their family for six months, but he has to do it because it's what his job is. Sometimes I don't want to go to a workout, but I have to go to it so I make sure I'm the best at what I do and better myself for the future."
Dellinger will continue to build relationships with coaching staffs and work on setting his official visits for the next few months. He hasn't confirmed any dates yet but notes that Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State are under consideration for officials.
