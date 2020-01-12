Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger made his way down to Orlando, Fla. in late December for the Future 50 event put on by Under Armour. The four-star prospect told reporters that it would be his last recruiting event for a while.

"My dad is deployed in Iraq for six months," Dellinger said. "He won't be back until May. I'm going to wait for him to come back, and then that's when I'll take my official visits."

Dellinger gets to talk with his father, Matt Dellinger, on FaceTime just about every day, and his mom gets to speak with him on the phone often. His father has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa before, so this isn't a new circumstance for the Dellinger family to go through.

"He's been deployed many times, so I'm used to it by now," explained Dellinger. "It's pretty sweet because someone has to be out there saving the world."