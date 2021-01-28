 Rivals250 LB Devon Jackson Excited About Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football's Marcus Freeman
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 10:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 LB Devon Jackson Excited About Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Omaha (Neb.) Burke class of 2022 linebacker Devon Jackson recently spoke with rising Notre Dame sophomore receiver Xavier Watts, his former high school teammate.

Watts informed Jackson that the Notre Dame staff would be recruiting him harder than ever with the addition of new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

“Xavier wasn’t lying,” Jackson said.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

The four-star prospect had a recent call with the new defensive coordinator.
The four-star prospect had a recent call with the new defensive coordinator. (Nate Clouse)

The four-star prospect was excited about the direction his recruitment with Notre Dame was headed when then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea was in pursuit of him, but it may have been taken to a new level with the combo of Freeman and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}