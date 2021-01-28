Rivals250 LB Devon Jackson Excited About Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman
Omaha (Neb.) Burke class of 2022 linebacker Devon Jackson recently spoke with rising Notre Dame sophomore receiver Xavier Watts, his former high school teammate.
Watts informed Jackson that the Notre Dame staff would be recruiting him harder than ever with the addition of new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
“Xavier wasn’t lying,” Jackson said.
The four-star prospect was excited about the direction his recruitment with Notre Dame was headed when then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea was in pursuit of him, but it may have been taken to a new level with the combo of Freeman and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.
