Notre Dame football injury report: Howard Cross III remains out vs. Army

Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III suffered an left ankle injury against Florida State earlier this month. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame football will be without Howard Cross III again. The graduate senior nose tackle suffered a left ankle injury against Florida State and missed last Saturday's 35-14 win over Virginia. The Irish program announced prior to kickoff that Cross will again be sidelined as CFP No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) takes on No. 19 Army (9-0) Saturday night in New York City's Yankee Stadium (7 EST on NBC). Cross, who was named to multiple preseason All-America teams, totaled 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in his first nine games of the season. The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Cross would have been a key figure in Notre Dame's attempt to slow down Army's prolific rushing attack. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Related Content