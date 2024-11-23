Notre Dame football vs. USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday

Sixth-ranked Notre Dame finally found out what the kickoff time will be for its regular-season finale at USC next Saturday.
Talk about taking it one game at a time.
After exercising a six-day option, TV execs decided shortly after ND’s 45-14 trouncing of No. 19 Army on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx that another primetime game wasn’t the way to go for the Irish (10-1).
Instead, ND-USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the LA Memorial Coliseum next Saturday. CBS will have the telecast.
The Trojans, playing as members of the Big Ten this season for the first time, were 5-5 overall heading into their Saturday night matchup with fellow Big Ten newcomer UCLA.
On the line for Notre Dame will be a berth in the College Football Playoff and quite likely a chance to host a first-round home game in the 12-team format on Dec. 20 or 21.
