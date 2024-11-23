Published Nov 23, 2024
Notre Dame football vs. USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

Sixth-ranked Notre Dame finally found out what the kickoff time will be for its regular-season finale at USC next Saturday.

Talk about taking it one game at a time.

After exercising a six-day option, TV execs decided shortly after ND’s 45-14 trouncing of No. 19 Army on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx that another primetime game wasn’t the way to go for the Irish (10-1).

Instead, ND-USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the LA Memorial Coliseum next Saturday. CBS will have the telecast.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

The Trojans, playing as members of the Big Ten this season for the first time, were 5-5 overall heading into their Saturday night matchup with fellow Big Ten newcomer UCLA.

On the line for Notre Dame will be a berth in the College Football Playoff and quite likely a chance to host a first-round home game in the 12-team format on Dec. 20 or 21.

2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DateOpponentTime (ET)/ResultTV

Aug. 31

at Texas A&M

W 23-13

ABC

Sept. 7

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

L 16-14

NBC

Sept. 14

at Purdue

W 66-7

CBS

Sept. 21

MIAMI (OHIO)

W 28-3

NBC

Sept. 28

LOUISVILLE

W 31-24

Peacock

Oct. 5

Off Week



Oct. 12

STANFORD

W 49-7

NBC

Oct. 19

vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

W 31-13

ESPN

Oct. 26

vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

W 51-14

ABC

Nov. 2

Off Week



Nov. 9

FLORIDA STATE

W 52-3

NBC

Nov. 16

VIRGINIA

W 35-14

NBC

Nov. 23

vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

W 49-14

NBC

Nov. 30

at USC

3:30 p.m.

CBS

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Advertisement