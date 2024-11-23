Notre Dame football vs. USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday

Sixth-ranked Notre Dame finally found out what the kickoff time will be for its regular-season finale at USC next Saturday.

Talk about taking it one game at a time.

After exercising a six-day option, TV execs decided shortly after ND’s 45-14 trouncing of No. 19 Army on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx that another primetime game wasn’t the way to go for the Irish (10-1).

Instead, ND-USC will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the LA Memorial Coliseum next Saturday. CBS will have the telecast.