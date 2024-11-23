Game balls go to the guys in the trenches for Notre Dame in Army win

On a day when the latest College Football Playoff projected bracket got several jolts of scoreboard shock along with some additional near misses, and chants of “Fire Kelly” rang out from the home LSU crowd in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday was oddly normal at Yankee Stadium for No. 6 Notre Dame.

Make that the new normal?

In any event, the Irish handled one of college football’s biggest schematic curveballs with relentless mastery Saturday night in the 12th-ever Shamrock Series and overwhelmed No. 19 and previously unbeaten Army, 49-14, in The Bronx. In the process they truncated the nation’s longest active win streak in 13 games in thunderous fashion.

And came up with way more statistical heroes than game balls Inside ND Sports traditionally hands out, which is two … and sometimes we cheat and give three.

Other than the field goal operation, seemingly everyone had a case. We’ll stick to two and hand them out unconventionally.