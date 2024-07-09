Rivals100 WR Derek Meadows sets commitment date
Derek Meadows is ready to make his decision.
The Rivals100 wide receiver in the 2025 class has set a commitment date for Saturday, he shared via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound product of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, made five official visits in May and June to Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU and Alabama. Rivals ranks Meadows as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 61 overall in the 2025 class.
Notre Dame’s want and need for Meadows has been clear since the Irish offered him in June of last year. But Irish wide receiver recruiting hasn’t been able to find much momentum this summer.
Notre Dame will learn in the coming weeks if it hits any of its primary targets heading into official visit season. JonAnthony Hall, a three-star recruit, made an official visit to Notre Dame in June before committing to Stanford. The other two wide receivers to make Notre Dame official visits in June — besides Meadows and Hall — are set to announce their decisions later this month: Tanook Hines on July 15 and Dylan Robinson on July 18.
Hines, a four-star recruit from Houston (Texas) Dekaney, is down to six schools: Texas, USC, Notre Dame, Baylor, Texas A&M and Arizona State. Rivals ranks the 6-1, 170-pound Hines as the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2025 class.
Robinson, a four-star recruit from La Verne (Calif.) Bonita, is down to three schools: Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington. Rivals ranks the 6-3, 190-pound Robinson as the No. 16 athlete, a designation for multi-positional prospects, in the 2025 class. UCLA and Washington are recruiting Robinson as a defensive back.
Inside ND Sports provided Monday intel on the latest rumblings in the recruitments of Meadows, Hines and Robinson, which was also reflected in The Heat Index update.
Meadows was initially recruited to Notre Dame by former wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, who offered Meadows following last year’s Irish Invasion camp. Meadows returned to campus for the Pittsburgh game in October. Current wide receivers coach Mike Brown took over Notre Dame’s recruitment of Meadows when he was hired in December. Meadows has visited Notre Dame twice since then: an unofficial visit in March for a spring practice and an official visit in June.
Meadows made two visits to his other four finalists. Alabama was the last to host Meadows on an official visit last month.
