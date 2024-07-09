Advertisement

Related Content

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Inside ND Sports provided Monday intel on the latest rumblings in the recruitments of Meadows, Hines and Robinson, which was also reflected in The Heat Index update. Meadows was initially recruited to Notre Dame by former wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, who offered Meadows following last year’s Irish Invasion camp. Meadows returned to campus for the Pittsburgh game in October. Current wide receivers coach Mike Brown took over Notre Dame’s recruitment of Meadows when he was hired in December. Meadows has visited Notre Dame twice since then: an unofficial visit in March for a spring practice and an official visit in June. Meadows made two visits to his other four finalists. Alabama was the last to host Meadows on an official visit last month.

Click here to sign up!