Notre Dame football's three-man safety class barely lasted a weekend. Four-star recruit Ivan Taylor, a 2025 prospect from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, flipped his verbal commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan on Monday. Taylor had been committed to the Irish since December. Taylor's commitment status came into question in June when he made official visits to Alabama and Michigan before and after, respectively, his Notre Dame official visit. He provided clarity Monday when he exited Notre Dame's class to join the defending national champions.

Even following his official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of June 14-16, Taylor insisted that he was keeping his options open. Taylor told Inside ND Sports that he wasn't necessarily comparing the schools to each other, but looking at each one individually. He wasn't sure when he'd finalize a decision. "I'm just going to go whenever I feel like God is giving me the right mind," Taylor said. "That's when I'm going to do it." Taylor eventually found Michigan to be the direction he wanted to go. "Felt and prayed about that is the spot I need to be," Taylor told Rivals. Taylor became Michigan's 14th verbal commitment in the 2025 class and four-star tight end Andrew Olesh became the 15th later Monday. Taylor is ranked third-highest for the Wolverines behind defensive end Nathaniel Marshall (No. 23) and quarterback Carter Smith (86). Rivals ranks Michigan's class at No. 14 in the country. Notre Dame maintained its standing at No. 3 with 21 commitments.