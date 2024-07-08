Four-star safety Ivan Taylor flips commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan
Notre Dame football's three-man safety class barely lasted a weekend.
Four-star recruit Ivan Taylor, a 2025 prospect from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, flipped his verbal commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan on Monday. Taylor had been committed to the Irish since December.
Taylor's commitment status came into question in June when he made official visits to Alabama and Michigan before and after, respectively, his Notre Dame official visit. He provided clarity Monday when he exited Notre Dame's class to join the defending national champions.
When Notre Dame added a commitment from four-star safety JaDon Blair on Friday, it hoped to have wrapped up its defensive back recruiting in the 2025 class. The Irish momentarily had three safeties with Taylor, Blair and four-star recruit Ethan Long in addition to four-star cornerbacks Dallas Golden, Mark Zackery and Cree Thomas.
With the Irish back in the market for a third safety once again, they're expected to push for recently offered Brandon Logan, an unrated recruit out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider who has been verbally committed to play baseball at Vanderbilt. The Irish are trying to recruit Logan as a two-sport athlete with a football scholarship.
Logan clocked a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle of 4.16 seconds at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp in June. He also reached 10 feet, 4 inches in the broad jump.
Taylor was the sixth-highest ranked Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 class before he ditched the Irish. Rivals ranks Taylor as the No. 102 overall prospect in the class as the No. 11 safety. Five Notre Dame commits are ranked higher overall: defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. (No. 37), quarterback Deuce Knight (52), offensive tackle Will Black (62), offensive tackle Owen Strebig (64) and linebacker Anthony Sacca (72).
Even following his official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of June 14-16, Taylor insisted that he was keeping his options open. Taylor told Inside ND Sports that he wasn't necessarily comparing the schools to each other, but looking at each one individually. He wasn't sure when he'd finalize a decision.
"I’m just going to go whenever I feel like God is giving me the right mind," Taylor said. "That’s when I’m going to do it.”
Taylor eventually found Michigan to be the direction he wanted to go.
"Felt and prayed about that is the spot I need to be," Taylor told Rivals.
Taylor became Michigan's 14th verbal commitment in the 2025 class and four-star tight end Andrew Olesh became the 15th later Monday. Taylor is ranked third-highest for the Wolverines behind defensive end Nathaniel Marshall (No. 23) and quarterback Carter Smith (86). Rivals ranks Michigan's class at No. 14 in the country.
Notre Dame maintained its standing at No. 3 with 21 commitments.
