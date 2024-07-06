Not at the top of the list of Dylan Robinson’s criteria for picking a college football program is what position he’ll ultimately play. What will make the biggest difference as the the four-star multiple-position prospect in the 2025 class mulls finalists Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington is HOW he’ll be developed as a wide receiver with the Irish or as a defensive back at one of the two new Big Ten schools. Robinson has set an announcement/decision date of July 18.

“I’m not going to develop and get to my fullest potential if I’m around people that I don’t think can get me there and I don’t trust and I don’t love,” Robinson told Inside ND Sports. “So, that’s the biggest thing, having a good culture and good coaching staff that really cares about you, and just having people around you who care about you.” The 6-foot-3, 190-pound two-way standout from Bonita High in LaVerne, Calif., is one of five players Notre Dame is still looking to add to its 22-man class — currently ranked third in the 2025 cycle by Rivals. Four-star safety JaDon Blair became commitment No. 22 on Friday. Three of those five remaining targets are wide receivers — Robinson and fellow four-star prospects Derek Meadows and Tanook Hines. Hines is reportedly announcing his decision from among six finalists on July 15. Meadows has not announced an exact timetable but has indicated he is moving closer to a decision.

Hines and Meadows took official visits to Notre Dame the weekend of June 14-16. Robinson visited just ahead of them, June 11-13. “They really want me as a deep threat,” said Robinson, who visited with his parents and younger sister. “They said I have good ball-tracking skills, good speed and I can kind of be an explosive player.” Notre Dame has two wide receiver commitments in the 2025 class already, three-star prospects Elijah Burress and Jerome Bettis Jr. Three-star prospect Dylan Faison, of Boca Raton, Fla., is a committed receiver in the 2026 class. He’s the younger brother of Notre Dame two-sport standout, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison.