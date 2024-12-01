Resilient Notre Dame secondary closes out win over USC despite shaky play

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray intercepts a pass intended for USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson in the fourth quarter of a 49-35 ND win. (Photo by AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LOS ANGELES — Christian Gray was nearing the end of the worst performance of his Notre Dame football career Saturday in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC repeatedly targeted the sophomore starting cornerback through the air, which was a successful plan for the Trojans for much of the game. Naturally, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava tried to test Gray again with his team threatening to tie the game with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. This time the plan backfired. Maiava threw well behind wide receiver Kyron Hudson, Gray recognized it and made a twisting catch for Notre Dame’s first forced turnover of the game. Gray wasn’t finished, though. He returned the interception 99 yards to give CFP No. 5 Notre Dame an insurmountable 14-point lead in what eventually became a 49-35 victory. “Christian Gray’s a great player, but he had to get back into that moment where nothing else matters but doing your job for us to achieve team glory,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “Don’t let anything personal affect that. I’m proud of him, because he did. He has faith, and he’s a really good player. He showed that in the second half.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame (11-1) didn’t have a defense that looked like itself for most of the game. In a flipped script from much of the 2024 season, Notre Dame’s offense provided steadier production while the defense sorted out its issues. But in the fourth quarter, the Irish defense rose to the occasion when the offense couldn’t close out the game. After scoring 35 points through the first three quarters, Notre Dame’s offense struggled with a three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth quarter. Then USC (6-6) cut the lead to 35-28 with a six-yard touchdown reception for Ja’Kobi Lane in front of Gray. Notre Dame’s next drive consisted of just six plays before another punt. That set up the game-sealing moment for Gray at the end of a USC drive that started at its own 16-yard line following a 60-yard punt by James Rendell. The Trojans drove to Notre Dame’s 21-yard line in five plays prior to the Gray interception. Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts put an exclamation point on the Notre Dame victory with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:18 left in the game. Notre Dame’s lead increased by 14 points without the offense having to take the field. “It’s amazing,” Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard said of watching from the sideline as the defense closed out the game. “I’m their biggest fan, obviously. Every time they step on the field, I’m sure you all have confidence in them. I’ve got extreme confidence in them, because I’m the one who had to play against them all fall camp. It was just a nightmare, so man, it was incredible. Those guys are amazing.” USC added a late touchdown to make the final score less lopsided, but the game was never lopsided on the field. Notre Dame didn’t take a two-score lead until late in the third quarter. That’s because USC’s offense was causing problems for Irish, Notre Dame’s offense coughed up a pair of turnovers and kicker Mitch Jeter missed a 27-yard field goal. A fumble by Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas led to USC’s first score, a one-yard touchdown run by Maiava to finish a five-play, 3-yard drive. Then USC’s offense started to find a rhythm on its last drive of the first half. Maiava conducted a five-play, 78-yard touchdown drive in 31 seconds with 63 passing yards and 15-yard defensive penalty. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Gray allowed a 35-yard completion and was called for pass interference on back-to-back plays on USC’s scoring drive near the end of the first half. The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Lane on what appeared to be a miscommunication between Gray and nickelback Rod Heard II. Both offenses traded punches to start the second half. Running back Jadarian Price put Notre Dame back in front with a 36-yard touchdown run on the first drive. Maiava, who finished 27-of-49 passing (55.1%) for 360 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, scored on another quarterback sneak for USC on the next drive. Then Leonard rushed for a two-yard touchdown to put Notre Dame back in front again. Notre Dame’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing drive, but then Leonard gave the ball right back to USC with a bad interception to cornerback John Humphrey that was intended for wide receiver Kris Mitchell. “Somebody on the sidelines said he had enough time to fair-catch it,” Leonard said. “Yeah, I’ve got to work on that. I take a lot of pride in protecting the football. That can’t happen.” Leonard completed 17 of his 22 passes (77.3%) for 155 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 50 yards and one touchdown. Price and fellow running back Jeremiyah Love carried a crucial Notre Dame ground game with 111 and 99 rushing yards, respectively. Both scored touchdowns, but Love left the game in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury. Freeman emphasizes turnover margin to his team, yet the Irish were still leading on the scoreboard despite trailing by two in turnovers. The lead held, because Notre Dame’s defense responded with a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive. Watts, who nearly gave up a big play on third-and-3, broke up a pass on fourth-and-3 to give the ball back to Notre Dame’s offense. The Irish offense struck fast. Runs of 4 and 35 yards by Price were followed by a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mitchell Evans to put Notre Dame up 35-21. That was the last time ND’s offense provided much help. Fortunately, the Irish defense didn’t need it. The unit matched USC’s offense with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 360 passing yards allowed by Notre Dame are the most given up by the Irish since Freeman’s first game as head coach in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2021 season. Oklahoma State threw for 371 yards in that game. Georgia Tech had the previous season high against Notre Dame this year with 269 yards. The Irish run defense wasn’t stellar either. USC averaged 7.0 yards per rush with 28 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will have three weeks to identify improvements for Notre Dame’s eventual home College Football Playoff game. He and the defensive backs had to find a solution quicker in the fourth quarter. Freeman’s message of reloading after every play resonated with Gray. He let out a scream after USC started picking up momentum before his interception. A secondary that’s been a strength all season rediscovered its strength when it needed it most. “They’re resilient,” Freeman said of his secondary. “They battled. They’re never out of a fight. That’s what you love about it. That they competed until the clock said zero.”