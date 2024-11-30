Notre Dame football injury report: Irish silent on NT Howard Cross III

Howard Cross III may try to give it a go for Notre Dame football.

But the CFP No. 5 Irish (10-1) declined to provide an update on the graduate senior nose tackle prior to Saturday's game against USC (6-5) in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Notre Dame's program released its pregame injury update an hour prior to kickoff, as it typically does. The update stated that everyone listed on Notre Dame's official depth chart from earlier in the week will be available for the game. However, Cross was never included on the depth chart.

That leaves Cross, who was previously listed as questionable this week with a left ankle injury, with an uncertain status. Cross appeared to be limited while going through warmups with the Irish and did not take reps when the full defense lined up against ND's offense.

