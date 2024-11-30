Howard Cross III may try to give it a go for Notre Dame football.
But the CFP No. 5 Irish (10-1) declined to provide an update on the graduate senior nose tackle prior to Saturday's game against USC (6-5) in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Notre Dame's program released its pregame injury update an hour prior to kickoff, as it typically does. The update stated that everyone listed on Notre Dame's official depth chart from earlier in the week will be available for the game. However, Cross was never included on the depth chart.
That leaves Cross, who was previously listed as questionable this week with a left ankle injury, with an uncertain status. Cross appeared to be limited while going through warmups with the Irish and did not take reps when the full defense lined up against ND's offense.
Cross, a preseason All-American according to multiple outlets, recorded 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in his first nine games of the season. He's been sidelined since the middle of Florida State game.
Notre Dame has been starting junior Donovan Hinish with Cross out. He's totaled 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries in 11 game this season.
Notre Dame announced earlier this week that three players will miss the USC game: freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (right knee), sophomore wide receiver KK Smith (collarbone) and freshman linebacker Bodie Kahoun (right leg).
A couple players not on Notre Dame's depth chart are notably unavailable: senior defensive tackle Jason Onye and freshman quarterback CJ Carr. Onye hasn't played since the fifth game of the season. He's been away from the team dealing with a "personal issue." Carr recently resumed throwing as he recovers from a right elbow injury.
Notre Dame has lost five starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), vyper Jordan Botelho (knee), center Ashton Craig (knee), left tackle Charles Jagusah (shoulder) and vyper Boubacar Traore (knee).
Notre Dame previously declared many other players out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).
