Game Balls: Watts flashes All-America form, Leonard evolves for Notre Dame

The last time before Saturday that Notre Dame walk-on wide receiver/scout-team QB Tyler Buchner threw a pass in a Notre Dame uniform, it was a 16-yard TD to tight end Mitchell Evans that gave the Irish the lead late and for good in a 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina to end the 2022 season.

He was the starting QB that day and soon to be a transfer to Alabama only to transfer back to ND this past January.

And in No. 5 ND’s 2024 regular-season finale at USC on Saturday, he finally got to throw a pass in a game. As muscle memory would have it, it went to Evans. For 28 yards.

Because that play, which came on a successful/non-penalty-drawing fake punt in Irish territory that didn’t lead to an eventual score in a 49-35 score-fest won by the College Football Playoff-bound Irish, it’s probably a play that won’t find its way into Notre Dame football lore.

Or maybe not into many actual game stories or columns about the highest-scoring game in the 95-game history over the series between cross-country rivals.

But it’s something and SOMEONE playoff opponents are going to have to be on the watch for, given Buchner has a converted fake field goal run to his credit this season as well.

As for actual game balls, there were plenty of worthy candidates as the Irish put an exclamation point on an 11-1 regular season and a 10-game winning streak. It’s our practice at Inside ND Sports to select two. Here they are: