According to a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchland , Dan Hicks will be back doing play-by-play for Notre Dame home games this fall on NBC/Peacock, and Jac Collinsworth is out after two years in the role.

And maybe a little variety as well.

Notre Dame will have a new voice — or rather a refreshed voice — for its football broadcasts this coming season.

The 29-year-old ND alum succeeded the popular Mike Tirico after the 2021 season.

Hicks, NBC’s play-by-play man during Notre Dame’s 2014 season and an intermittent fill-in, has been with NBC in various roles since 1992, the year after Notre Dame’s long-time association with the network rolled out its first season of broadcasts with Dick Enberg handling the role that season.

Hicks is a 61-year-old University of Arizona grad and husband of sportscaster/host Hannah Storm, a Notre Dame graduate. NBC will pair Hicks with analyst Jason Garrett, the former NFL coach who will be in his third season doing Notre Dame games.

But there will be occasions in which the broadcast team of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge takes over for select ND home games if the network deems the Irish have the top available game in its inventory during a particular week. NBC also holds the rights to a share of Big Ten games.

Eagle and Blackledge handled Notre Dame’s Sept. 23 matchup in South Bend against Ohio State last season. The 26-year-old Eagle also filled in for an ill Collinsworth for the Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Ireland. Paul Burmeister filled in for Collinsworth the following week, for the home opener with Tennessee State.

Collinsworth is expected to stay on with NBC with a different role.

Notre Dame opens its 2024 season on the road at Texas A&M. It’s first of seven games on NBC and/or Peacock will be the Sept. 7 home opener against Northern Illinois.