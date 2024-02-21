“We’re learning from them,” he said. “We’re growing. We’re getting better. It’s built some resolve in our group.”

After a 6-0 run pulled Louisville (8-19, 3-13) to within eight points with 8:11 remaining in the second half, Notre Dame erased any doubt of the outcome with a 16-2 stretch that started with a pair of Braeden Shrewsberry 3s. There have been plenty of nights this season that lead could have been wasted away by this Irish team.

But Notre Dame’s 72-50 win at Louisville on Wednesday night was meaningful for more than one reason. It gave the Irish their first three-game winning streak of the season. And the Irish (10-16, 5-10 ACC) did so by showing a killer instinct late in the second half to turn a frustratingly tight game into a blowout.

A win over Louisville men’s basketball hasn’t been cause for much celebration in the ACC the last couple of seasons.

Before the coach even sat down in the huddle during a timeout he called and the media timeout that shortly followed when the Irish were up nine and eight points, respectively, his players were already keeping each other properly motivated. Freshman guards Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry and sophomore forward Kebba Njie were showing leadership in moments they were quiet earlier in this season.

“Now we’re to the point where I don’t have to say much,” Micah Shrewsberry said, “because they know what level we need to be playing at.”

That level on Wednesday included a lot of the coach’s freshman son firing from behind the 3-point line. Braeden Shrewsberry finished with a game-high 23 points that were lifted by 7-of-11 shooting from 3. He bounced back from making just one of his eight attempts in the 58-55 win over Georgia Tech the last time out.

“This dude’s maniacal in his work,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “He was probably pretty pissed at how he played in the last home game.”

Micah Shrewsberry recalled seeing Braeden back shooting in the gym an hour after Monday’s practice. That same day, Micah Shrewsberry reminded his team that it hasn’t been easy for ACC teams to win this season after a week off. He cited a tweet from Conor O’Neill, a Rivals publisher of Devils Illustrated and Deacons Illustrated, that showed ACC teams were 1-10 coming off their off dates in conference play this season until Pittsburgh and NC State won last week. Notre Dame continued to buck the trend.

“The last time we had a break, Miami came in and scored 37 points in the first half on us at home, and we were sleepwalking,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “It wasn’t going to happen again tonight. They were ready to go from the start.”

The Irish never trailed and led for all but 2:30 of the game. Notre Dame led by as many as 13 points in the first half with 7:27 remaining when Braeden Shrewsberry hit his third 3-pointer of the game. Louisville cut the lead down to four points with less than two minutes remaining, before a Burton layup in the final minute gave the Irish a 31-25 halftime lead.

Burton struggled with his shot for most of the night, yet he still finished with 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting. He picked up five of his points at the free-throw line and remained active in other ways. The 5-foot-11 Burton grabbed five rebounds and created three steals and three assists.

Burton kept looking for Braeden Shrewsberry as his teammates tried to keep feeding the hot shooter. His seven 3-pointers tied the single-game freshman record at Notre Dame. He joined Pat Connaughton, Chris Thomas and Ryan Hoover with the achievement. Notre Dame finished 12-of-27 (44.4%) as a team from 3 with five teammates each hitting one in addition to Braeden.

“All our guys are doing a great job of finding him, screening for him,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “That’s all he needs is a little bit of daylight.”

