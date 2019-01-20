Recruiting Week In Review: Jan. 14-20
It was full of week or recruiting news, stories and analysis at Blue & Gold Illustrated.
Go below for a full recap of all the recruiting content featured on BGI this week.
STORIES
Notre Dame made the top group for four-star 2020 running back Reggie Love this week, and Love spoke to BGI about why. You can read that HERE.
The latest and final edition of the 2019 Rivals100 was released Tuesday, and two Notre Dame signees made the cut. You can find out who HERE.
2020 cornerback Jalen Kimber is a top target for the Irish, and Notre Dame has made a solid impression on him so far. You can read more from Kimber HERE.
Myles Murphy, a Rivals250 defensive end from the class of 2020, is hoping to visit Notre Dame soon. You can read more from Murphy HERE.
Another top defensive end target for Notre Dame is Braiden McGregor, who reflected on his junior season this week with BGI. You can read that HERE.
Yet another defensive end target, Florida prospect Chantz Williams, also spoke to BGI this week about his interest in Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.
Love, the aforementioned four-star running back, broke down the rest of his top seven with BGI, and you can find that HERE.
Looking to continue its terrific run at recruiting the safety position, Notre Dame has made a strong run at Arizona product Lathan Ransom. Ransom spoke to BGI earlier this week about his aims to improve during his senior season.
The Notre Dame staff made its way to Florida during the week and extended an offer to three-star receiver Bryce Gowdy, who spoke to BGI about the visit. You can read that HERE.
A top 2021 receiver is set to visit Notre Dame this spring. You can read more about that HERE.
Notre Dame extended an offer to Rivals250 2020 linebacker Phillip Webb this week, and Webb spoke to BGI about his reaction to it. You can read that HERE.
On Friday, BGI spoke to a pair of coaches of top 2020 targets. For thoughts on four-star defensive end Jay Hardy, click HERE. For four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker, click HERE.
ANALYSIS
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took an in-depth look at 2020 Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne in a film room this week, which can be found HERE.
Driskell also took a look at Notre Dame's defensive line recruiting efforts, which he believes are right on the cusp of becoming elite. You can read that piece HERE.
COACHES ON THE ROAD
The following prospects received visits from members of the Notre Dame coaching staff this week.
3-star DE Braiden McGregor.
4-star DERylie Mills
3-star OL Tosh Baker
5-star DE Sa'Vell Smalls
4-star OL Geirean Hatchett
4-star RB Chris Tyree
3-star OL Jimmy Christ
4-star LB/RB Kalel Mullings
4-star OL Kevin Pyne.
4-star QB Drew Pyne
3-star WR Bryce Gowdy
2021 DE Ja'Tavion Sanders
2021 ATH Billy Bowman
4-star DT Aidan Keanaaina
5-star RB Kendall Milton
4-star LB Kevin Swint
4-star RB Reggie Love
4-star WR Jordan Johnson
2021 WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
4-star WR Maliq Carr
4-star DB Enzo Jennings
3-star ATH Jalen Hullaby
4-star WR Jalen McMillan
4-star S Kristian Story
4-star LB Bryson Eason
4-star LB Martavius French
2021 DE Jack Sawyer
3-star WR Xavier Watts
3-star RB JuTahn McClain
NEWS/OFFERS
Notre Dame offered several new prospects this week, in the class of 2020 and 2021. The prospects that received offers this week include 2020 receiver Bryce Gowdy, 2020 linebacker Phillip Webb, 2020 athlete Drew Sanders, 2021 defensive end Ja'Tavion Sanders, 2021 athlete Billy Bowman and 2021 outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis.
Earlier this week, it was reported by BGI that Notre Dame will host a junior day on Jan. 26, and top 2020 wide receiver target Jordan Johnson will attend. To keep track of who else will attend, follow our master visit list.
A few other confirmed visits this week include 2020 four-star receiver Jalen McMillan (April 13- Spring Game) and 2021 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (March 21)
----
