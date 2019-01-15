The final edition of the 2019 Rivals100 was released Tuesday and two Notre Dame commits made the list.

As he has all the way through the recruiting cycle, Edina (Minn.) High offensive tackle signee and early enrollee Quinn Carroll led the way for Notre Dame at No. 68. He was the only Irish recruit to go wire to wire in the 2019 Rivals100.

Coming in right behind Carroll was Atlanta Marist safety signee Kyle Hamilton, who checked in at No. 75. He started the 2019 cycle as a three-star prospect before eventually moving into the Rivals250 at No. 247. He then made it into the the Rivals100 at No. 97 prior to his final ranking following his performance at the All-American Bowl.

Tomorrow, Rivals will release the remainder of the final 2019 Rivals250.

