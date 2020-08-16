Recruiting Mailbag: When Will Notre Dame Offer A 2022 Quarterback?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame 2022 quarterback and wide receiver recruiting, if we'll see mass decommitments in the 2021 cycle and more.
Do you think the staff will wait to offer a 2022 QB until they can see one in person, or will they gamble on someone and take their commitment this semester? – arrowfan624
I’ve been closely monitoring Notre Dame’s plan for recruiting 2022 quarterbacks for several months now. In the 15 months I’ve been covering Irish recruiting for BlueandGold.com, I’ve yet to report on a single quarterback offer. Just think about that.
I’ll save myself the time from doing the research, but you have to assume that Notre Dame is one of a few programs in the country – if not the only one – that has not offered a 2022 quarterback yet. I’m told that the Irish are evaluating options, looking at film and doing its detective work, but the lack of in-person evaluation and face-to-face interaction is setting Notre Dame back months.
Other schools have gone ahead and offered prospects. Many of them had already hosted the top 2022 quarterback recruits on campus, while the Irish didn’t. Notre Dame was banking on the spring evaluation period and summer camps to decide on who to target in the 2022 class.
In hindsight, the staff should’ve moved on some guys earlier, but how in the world were they supposed to predict that a pandemic would shut down all in-person evaluations?
