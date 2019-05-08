RECRUITING: Does Notre Dame Lead For Florida DB Lovie Jenkins?
Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Lovie Jenkins posted on his Twitter page on Saturday that he will be announcing his commitment on August 2.
The three-star 2020 prospect will take a few official visits this summer, spend time to mull through his options in July, and then announce his choice.
“August 2 will be the day I settle down and commit so I can go into the season already committed and not have to worry about the recruiting process," Jenkins told Blue & Gold Illustrated following his high school practice this week.
