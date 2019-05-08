Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Lovie Jenkins posted on his Twitter page on Saturday that he will be announcing his commitment on August 2.

The three-star 2020 prospect will take a few official visits this summer, spend time to mull through his options in July, and then announce his choice.

“August 2 will be the day I settle down and commit so I can go into the season already committed and not have to worry about the recruiting process," Jenkins told Blue & Gold Illustrated following his high school practice this week.