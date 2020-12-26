 Rating The Recruits: BGI’s Insights On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Early Signees
Rating The Recruits: BGI’s Insights On Notre Dame’s Early Signees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame signed 26 recruits during the three-day early signing period in mid-December, and the Irish may add more on the first Wednesday in February.

Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs is one of those recruits. Diggs is listed as a Notre Dame “commit,” but was not announced as a signee in December.

Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright remains a target for the Irish as well and will announce his school of choice Jan. 2.

Below is a breakdown of each Notre Dame class of 2021 signee, listed in order based on their Rivals ranking. For prospects with equal status ratings, we sorted them based on our opinion.

Blake Fisher is Notre Dame's highest ranked recruit in its 2021 class.
Blake Fisher is Notre Dame's highest ranked recruit in its 2021 class. (Rivals.com)

1. Blake Fisher • OL 

The Rivals’ five-star recruit and No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall prospect nationally locked in his commitment very early (June 15, 2019) and was the ringleader of Notre Dame’s 2021 class.

On the field, Fisher is naturally gifted with size, length and super athleticism that could allow him to play early in his Notre Dame career. He is forceful and violent at the point of attack and prides himself on finishing blocks. The sky truly is the limit for Fisher, whether he plays guard or tackle at the next level.

