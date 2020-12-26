Notre Dame signed 26 recruits during the three-day early signing period in mid-December, and the Irish may add more on the first Wednesday in February.

Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs is one of those recruits. Diggs is listed as a Notre Dame “commit,” but was not announced as a signee in December.

Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright remains a target for the Irish as well and will announce his school of choice Jan. 2.

Below is a breakdown of each Notre Dame class of 2021 signee, listed in order based on their Rivals ranking. For prospects with equal status ratings, we sorted them based on our opinion.