BOX SCORE

The echoes have been awakened! No. 4-ranked Notre Dame's Instant Classic 47-40 double-overtime victory versus No. 1 Clemson has thrust the Fighting Irish back into the limelight of college football in what was a likely preview of the ACC Championship rematch on Dec. 19 in Charlotte — and maybe the College Football Playoff, too. Clemson took its first lead of the game (33-26) with 3:33 remaining in regulation on a three-yard touchdown run by All-American running back Travis Etienne, and then regained possession on downs at its 47-yard line with 2:10 left and the score still the same. But a penalty and poor clock management by the Tigers gave Notre Dame one last chance from its nine-yard line with 1:48 remaining. Fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book (22 of 39 passing for 310 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, plus 64 yards rushing) connected on a 53-yard pass to senior slot Avery Davis to the four-yard line, and on third-and-goal Book and Davis hooked up again for a four-yard score with 22 seconds left. Clemson took a 40-33 lead in the first overtime, but Book and Co. responded again, capped by a three-yard scoring run by sophomore running back Kyren Williams.

In the second overtime, Williams scored from three yards again for the 47-40 edge, and then fifth-year senior defensive ends Ade Ogendeji and Daelin Hayes had back-to-back sacks of Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (29 of 44 for 439 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions) that put the Tigers into a 4th-and-24 predicament they were unable to convert.

Kyren Williams romped for a 65-yard touchdown on Notre Dame's first official play from scrimmage, and the Irish out rushed Clemson 209-34. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

TOP 3 STORYLINES

• While building a 23-13 halftime lead, Notre Dame rushed for 144 yards on 22 carries while Clemson netted only five yards on the ground, with Etienne's nine carries resulting in six yards (he would finish with 28 yards on 18 carries). The Irish ground attack totaled 209 yards in the game, highlighted by Williams' 65-yard touchdown romp on the game's first official play, compared to Clemson's 34. • Although the 47-40 final score wouldn't indicate it, both defenses played strong in the red zone, leading to four field goals apiece by Notre Dame senior Jonathan Doerer and Clemson's B.T. Potter. • Clemson controlled much of the second half, outscoring the Irish 20-3 before the final dramatic run in the final 1:48 by Notre Dame, with Book's amazing escape ability skills in the pocket repeatedly buying him time and extending plays for positive yardage.



TURNING POINT

Trailing 13-10, Clemson took possession on its 31-yard line, but a first down a pitch to Etienne was bobbled and returned for a touchdown by senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who caught the ball in the air while coming in on a blitz. Our feeling going into the game was to keep up with Clemson's prolific attack, a touchdown from defense or special teams would be needed by the Irish. This two-score advantage provided an immense jolt to Notre Dame and provided a needed cushion when the Tigers began regaining some momentum in the third quarter.

STAT(s) OF THE GAME

Holding Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries was a supreme effort on defense and placed a heavy burden on Uiagalelei, whose poise at this stage of his career is astounding. Maybe more notable is Notre Dame limited Clemson to 4 of 15 on third downs (26.6 percent), which helped lead to four field goals instead of more touchdowns. The Irish were 10 of 19 on third down for an impressive 52.6 percent.

GAME BALL

Book has always displayed tremendous grit and moxie, and a proclivity to rally the troops when behind. That is part of why he is now 27-3 (.900) as a starter. Despite losing a fumble earlier in the Clemson end zone during a keeper, he maintained his poise. The 91-yard two-minute march, his work in overtime, 374 yards total offense and repeated ability to keep plays extended, for which the Tigers had no answers, will long be remembered as one of the clutch performances by a Notre Dame quarterback against an elite opponent.

HISTORICAL FOOTNOTE