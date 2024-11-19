Published Nov 19, 2024
Notre Dame’s 2025 class drops to six commitments in latest Rivals250
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Will Black’s jump to five-star status shouldn’t be overshadowed by Tuesday’s release of an updated Rivals250 for the 2025 class.

The Notre Dame offensive tackle commit has steadily risen from a three-star recruit since he pledged to the Irish in December. But Black, whose five-star crowning came Monday, is the only Notre Dame commit to receive significantly good news so far this week from the updated Rivals rankings. Four-star cornerback Dallas Golden, who rose five spots to No. 66 overall, is the only other Notre Dame commit in the Rivals250 to move closer to No. 1.

When the last Rivals250 update came out in August, Notre Dame had 10 commitments on the list. Tuesday’s Rivals250 only has six Irish commitments. But what seems like a seismic difference isn’t that shocking.

One of those 10 Notre Dame commits in the August Rivals250 is no longer committed to the Irish: quarterback Deuce Knight. The current Auburn commit dropped four spots to No. 35 overall in the class.

The other three Notre Dame commits to drop out of the Rivals250 since August were already barely inside the top 250 earlier this fall: cornerback Mark Zackery (No. 241), tight end James Flanigan (No. 245) and safety JaDon Blair (No. 247).

The four Notre Dame commits who saw their overall rankings drop while remaining in the Rivals250 didn’t move much. A 10-spot drop for offensive tackle Matty Augustine (now at No. 243) was the largest of that foursome. But Augustine had already dropped three spots prior to this week due to 2026 recruits reclassifying into the 2025 class.

Tuesday's adjustments didn't change Notre Dame's standing in the Rivals team rankings for the 2025 class. The Irish still sit at No. 10 in the country.

Here’s a complete rundown of all six Notre Dame commits in the latest Rivals250 for the 2025 class.

OT Will Black

Now: No. 19 overall, No. 4 offensive tackle

Previously: No. 49 overall, No. 7 offensive tackle


DE Christopher Burgess Jr.

Now: No. 45 overall, No. 4 SDE

Previously: No. 41 overall, No. 2 SDE


CB Dallas Golden

Now: No. 66 overall, No. 7 cornerback

Previously: No. 71 overall, No. 9 cornerback


LB Anthony Sacca

Now: No. 102 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker

Previously: No. 100 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker


OT Owen Strebig

Now: No. 105 overall, No. 15 offensive tackle

Previously: No. 101 overall, No. 12 offensive tackle


OT Matty Augustine


Now: No. 243 overall, No. 23 offensive tackle

Previously: No. 233 overall, No. 22 offensive tackle

Notre Dame targets in Rivals250

Four of Notre Dame’s remaining 2025 targets are ranked inside the new Rivals250: linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 29), linebacker Madden Faraimo (No. 54), wide receiver Derek Meadows (No. 108) and tight end Andrew Olesh (No. 164).

