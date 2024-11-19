Notre Dame’s 2025 class drops to six commitments in latest Rivals250

Defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr., left, and offensive tackle Owen Strebig are two of Notre Dame's six commitments in the Rivals250. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

The other three Notre Dame commits to drop out of the Rivals250 since August were already barely inside the top 250 earlier this fall: cornerback Mark Zackery (No. 241), tight end James Flanigan (No. 245) and safety JaDon Blair (No. 247). The four Notre Dame commits who saw their overall rankings drop while remaining in the Rivals250 didn’t move much. A 10-spot drop for offensive tackle Matty Augustine (now at No. 243) was the largest of that foursome. But Augustine had already dropped three spots prior to this week due to 2026 recruits reclassifying into the 2025 class. Tuesday's adjustments didn't change Notre Dame's standing in the Rivals team rankings for the 2025 class. The Irish still sit at No. 10 in the country. Here’s a complete rundown of all six Notre Dame commits in the latest Rivals250 for the 2025 class. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

OT Will Black

Now: No. 19 overall, No. 4 offensive tackle Previously: No. 49 overall, No. 7 offensive tackle



DE Christopher Burgess Jr.

Now: No. 45 overall, No. 4 SDE Previously: No. 41 overall, No. 2 SDE



CB Dallas Golden

Now: No. 66 overall, No. 7 cornerback Previously: No. 71 overall, No. 9 cornerback



LB Anthony Sacca

Now: No. 102 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker Previously: No. 100 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker



OT Owen Strebig

Now: No. 105 overall, No. 15 offensive tackle Previously: No. 101 overall, No. 12 offensive tackle



OT Matty Augustine



Now: No. 243 overall, No. 23 offensive tackle Previously: No. 233 overall, No. 22 offensive tackle

Notre Dame targets in Rivals250

Four of Notre Dame’s remaining 2025 targets are ranked inside the new Rivals250: linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 29), linebacker Madden Faraimo (No. 54), wide receiver Derek Meadows (No. 108) and tight end Andrew Olesh (No. 164).