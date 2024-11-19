Notre Dame football finalizes dates for Texas series in 2028-29

Notre Dame and Texas could meet in a College Football Playoff game later this season. Regardless of how this season plays out, the two football powers made plans to meet each other in the regular seasons of 2028 and 2029.

Notre Dame and Texas announced Tuesday the dates for a home-and-home series between the two programs. Notre Dame will host Texas on Sept. 9, 2028 in Notre Dame Stadium. The Longhorns will host the Irish on Sep. 22, 2029 in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Notre Dame now has nine reported games on the schedules for 2028 and 2029. Click here for Notre Dame's future schedules.

The two teams last played a home-and-home series in the 2015-16 seasons. Notre Dame won 38-3 in its home game in 2015. Texas won 50-47 in double overtime in its home game in 2016. Notre Dame has won nine of the 12 previous meetings with Texas.

