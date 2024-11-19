WSBT Wrap: A Notre Dame-Army Super Bowl?

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, how big Saturday's game against Army will be, why Army is still undefeated, what a continued absence of Howard Cross III would mean for ND, Notre Dame's kicking concerns, if Saturday's game will be close and the value of it on ND's résumé.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Donovan Hinish (41) celebrates with Rylie Mills (99) and Jaylen Sneed (3)