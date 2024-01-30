A Notre Dame source confirmed published reports Tuesday that the 6-foot-4, 213-pound senior-to-be underwent surgery on his right ankle roughly two weeks ago and added that Leonard is expected to make a full recovery by the time the Irish open spring practice at a yet-to-be released date in March.

The Duke transfer already had his first brush with the rumor mill, on Tuesday, roughly two weeks after spring-semester classes began.

New Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard will meet with the Irish football beat media for the first time on Friday.

Leonard suffered the injury originally on Sept. 30 in a 21-14 home loss to the team he’ll suit up for in 2024, Notre Dame. The high ankle sprain caused Leonard to leave the game after a sack by Irish nose guard Howard Cross III. He left the field after the game on crutches.

The Blue Devils had a bye week on Oct. 7, and Leonard missed the next game against NC State on Oct. 14. He then aggravated the injury in a loss to Florida State on Oct. 21, leaving that game early.

The following week he suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in a Duke loss at Louisville.

Inaccurately reported was that the surgery was prompted by a new ankle injury suffered at Notre Dame. Also inaccurate was reporting that the surgery was on the left ankle and that it could compromise his health for the spring practice competition with junior Steve Angeli.

In parts of seven games last season, working around the injuries, Leonard completed 95 of 165 passes for 1,102 yards and three TDs with three interceptions. He also ran for 352 yards on 58 carries with four touchdowns.

In his last healthy season (2022), Leonard completed 250 of 392 passes for 2,967 yards and 20 TDs with six picks. He ran for 699 yards and 13 TDs on 124 carries.