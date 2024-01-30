Advertisement
Notre Dame football reveals jersey numbers for newcomers and returnees

Notre Dame football released its updated jersey numbers for newcomers and returning players on Tuesday. 2023 Sun Bowl MVP Jordan Faison will switch to a single-digit jersey number for the 2024 season.
Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Notre Dame football's roster and coaching staff wasn't the only thing to shuffle this offseason.

The Irish will look different next season from a personnel and jersey number standpoint, according to an announcement on X/Twitter Tuesday.

Whether it involves transfer portal additions, early enrollees from the Irish 2024 recruiting class or returnees from ND's 2023 roster, there have been 30 new jersey assignments handed out for Notre Dame's 2024 group.

Inside ND Sports has all the jersey number updates below in list form for the transfers, early enrollees and returning players under head coach Marcus Freeman.

Newcomers via the transfer portal

DB Jordan Clark - No. 1

WR Jayden Harrison - No. 2

DE RJ Oben - No. 9

WR Kris Mitchell - No. 10

QB Riley Leonard - No. 13

K Mitch Jeter - No. 98

Newcomers via early enrollment 

2024 signees CJ Carr, Cam Williams, Jack Larsen and Aneyas WIlliams have all enrolled early at Notre Dame. On Tuesday, their official jersey numbers were revealed.
DE Loghan Thomas - No. 10

QB CJ Carr - No. 12

WR Micah Gilbert - No. 14

WR Cam Williams - No. 17

RB Aneyas Williams - No. 20

RB Kedren Young - No. 21

S Kennedy Urlacher - No. 23

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - No. 27

DE Bryce Young - No. 30

DE Cole Mullins - No. 42

OG Anthonie Knapp - No. 54

DT Sean Sevillano Jr - No. 59

OT Styles Prescod - Np. 71

OG Peter Jones = No. 73

TE Jack Larsen - No. 85

LS Joseph Vinci - No. 96

Jeremiyah Love is one of six returning players for Notre Dame to switch jersey numbers for the 2024 season, Love will wear No. 4 instead of No. 12.
Newcomers as walk-ons

DL Eric Lindstrom - No. 89

K Eric Goins - No. 90


Returning players making changes

LB Jaiden Ausberry - No. 4 (formerly No. 23)

RB Jeremiyah Love - No. 4 (formerly No. 12)

WR Jordan Faison - No. 5 (formerly No. 80)

DB Adon Shuler - No. 8 (formerly No. 21)

DB Micah Bell - No. 11 (formerly No. 16)

LB Kahanu Kia - No. 43 (formerly No. 44)

