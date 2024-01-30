Notre Dame football reveals jersey numbers for newcomers and returnees
Notre Dame football's roster and coaching staff wasn't the only thing to shuffle this offseason.
The Irish will look different next season from a personnel and jersey number standpoint, according to an announcement on X/Twitter Tuesday.
Whether it involves transfer portal additions, early enrollees from the Irish 2024 recruiting class or returnees from ND's 2023 roster, there have been 30 new jersey assignments handed out for Notre Dame's 2024 group.
Inside ND Sports has all the jersey number updates below in list form for the transfers, early enrollees and returning players under head coach Marcus Freeman.
Newcomers via the transfer portal
DB Jordan Clark - No. 1
WR Jayden Harrison - No. 2
DE RJ Oben - No. 9
WR Kris Mitchell - No. 10
QB Riley Leonard - No. 13
K Mitch Jeter - No. 98
Newcomers via early enrollment
DE Loghan Thomas - No. 10
QB CJ Carr - No. 12
WR Micah Gilbert - No. 14
WR Cam Williams - No. 17
RB Aneyas Williams - No. 20
RB Kedren Young - No. 21
S Kennedy Urlacher - No. 23
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - No. 27
DE Bryce Young - No. 30
DE Cole Mullins - No. 42
OG Anthonie Knapp - No. 54
DT Sean Sevillano Jr - No. 59
OT Styles Prescod - Np. 71
OG Peter Jones = No. 73
TE Jack Larsen - No. 85
LS Joseph Vinci - No. 96
Newcomers as walk-ons
DL Eric Lindstrom - No. 89
K Eric Goins - No. 90
Returning players making changes
LB Jaiden Ausberry - No. 4 (formerly No. 23)
RB Jeremiyah Love - No. 4 (formerly No. 12)
WR Jordan Faison - No. 5 (formerly No. 80)
DB Adon Shuler - No. 8 (formerly No. 21)
DB Micah Bell - No. 11 (formerly No. 16)
LB Kahanu Kia - No. 43 (formerly No. 44)
