Notre Dame football's roster and coaching staff wasn't the only thing to shuffle this offseason.

The Irish will look different next season from a personnel and jersey number standpoint, according to an announcement on X/Twitter Tuesday.

Whether it involves transfer portal additions, early enrollees from the Irish 2024 recruiting class or returnees from ND's 2023 roster, there have been 30 new jersey assignments handed out for Notre Dame's 2024 group.

Inside ND Sports has all the jersey number updates below in list form for the transfers, early enrollees and returning players under head coach Marcus Freeman.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS