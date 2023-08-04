The confirmation of Notre Dame's 10-year extension with Under Armour as its athletic apparel partner didn't come with any loud proclamations Friday morning.

Four days after the agreement was first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Under Armour released a tweet confirming the news.

"10 more years of partnering with the Fighting Irish and supporting student-athletes both on AND off the field," Under Armour wrote with an accompanying video of a Notre Dame logo turning into an Under Armour logo with computer-generated images of nature.

