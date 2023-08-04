Under Armour confirms 10-year extension with Notre Dame
The confirmation of Notre Dame's 10-year extension with Under Armour as its athletic apparel partner didn't come with any loud proclamations Friday morning.
Four days after the agreement was first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Under Armour released a tweet confirming the news.
"10 more years of partnering with the Fighting Irish and supporting student-athletes both on AND off the field," Under Armour wrote with an accompanying video of a Notre Dame logo turning into an Under Armour logo with computer-generated images of nature.
The quiet announcement didn't necessarily match the bold details first reported by Dellenger. The 10-year apparel contract was believed to be worth more annually — more than $10 million in cash and gear — than any other in college sports.
Notre Dame and Under Armour's previous 10-year deal was set to expire next summer. The Irish entertained offers from Adidas and Nike before agreeing to terms with Under Armour, according to Dellenger's reporting. Under Armour outbid the other suitors.
Under Armour's list of college athletics partners has dwindled in recent years with Notre Dame remaining the biggest name. Other programs continuing to partner with Under Armour include Auburn, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Utah and Texas Tech.
Under Armour had not yet released further details about the agreement when this story was published.
