Notre Dame is set to face the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The No. 3 Fighting Irish will have quite the challenge in slowing down the undefeated ACC champions coached by Dabo Swinney.

Heading into the matchup, Blue & Gold Illustrated will have plenty of articles breaking down the contest and how the two teams match up.

In the first of two articles, BGI takes a look at how the Clemson offensive starters and key rotation players have graded out this year, according to Pro Football Focus. A snapshot of the Irish on the respective side of the ball will be provided as well to showcase the grades between the Clemson offense and Notre Dame defense and vice versa.

To begin, let's take a look at how the Clemson offense stacks up against the Notre Dame defense.