Preview: Notre Dame Recruits Converge In Los Angeles For Rivals Camp
La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner is a marquee name expected for the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Buchner will compete to claim quarterback MVP honors at the event and earn an invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. There will be several other highly regarded passers at the event, including Rivals100 prospects Jake Garcia (USC commit) and Miller Moss.
During his junior season, Buchner, who committed to Notre Dame last spring, completed 267-of-402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
Buchner will be the lone Notre Dame commit expected to participate, but there will be several notable Fighting Irish targets.
Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood, who raved about Notre Dame in a recent interview, will look to show his versatility. The 6-4, 175-pound can play all over the secondary and can shine at receiver as well.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright, who ranks as Rivals' No. 119 prospect nationally, has been a huge Notre Dame target since last August when he received the offer. Wright visited South Bend in December, and Notre Dame continues to be a top school in his recruitment. The 6-0, 173-pounder is also signed up for the Rivals Camp.
Expected to make the trip to the United States mainland from the islands is Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, a four-star athlete from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell. He has yet to visit South Bend, but he's feeling the love from the Notre Dame coaching staff, including head coach Brian Kelly.
Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail athlete Prophet Brown is a new name for Irish fans to familiarize themselves with. Notre Dame offered the 5-11, 176-pounder in January, and he's liking what he's hearing from the Irish staff. Notre Dame is recruiting him at defensive back, but Brown may work out at running back at the Rivals camp.
There will be one prospect in the 2022 class who holds a Notre Dame offer and will show off his skills. That's CJ Williams from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, a 6-2, 182-pounder who is one of the very best in his class. Williams is locked in to visit Notre Dame in April.
Stay tuned for full coverage from the Los Angeles Rivals Camp at BlueandGold.com, and follow Mike Singer on Twitter for live updates.
