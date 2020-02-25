The addition a couple years back of spring and summer official visits has been very beneficial to prospects in Hawaii. It's not easy or cheap to take unofficial visits to the United States Mainland, so having schools pay for travel via official visits is ideal. But even taking those trips during the prospects' senior season isn't easy, and if they wait until December, spots may be filled at the school they'd like to attend. But big time Hawaiian prospects such as Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are now able to take official visits from the beginning of April to the end of June before their senior season. He may stretch his recruitment out well into the fall, but spring official visits opens a new door for him.

Officially visiting Notre Dame is a priority for four-star athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. (Rivals.com)

"I'm planning my official visit with Notre Dame," the four-star athlete said. "With Nebraska, I'll catch one of their games in the fall." Notre Dame has a strong history of signing prospects from The Aloha State and most recently signed vyper Jordan Botelho in the 2020 class. Mokiao-Atimalala is also related to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, a rising senior defensive lineman for the Irish. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian are leading the charge in Mokiao-Atimalala's recruitment, and ever since the Irish offered him in December, he's felt valued by the coaching staff.