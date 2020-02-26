Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood picked up an offer from Notre Dame last November during a visit to South Bend, and the offers keep piling in for the rangy 6-4, 175-pound prospect.

Kirkwood hopes to see some more schools that have offered, including a return trip to South Bend.

"I want to go back out to Notre Dame and take visits to Arizona and Arizona State," he said. "I also want to see Nebraska."