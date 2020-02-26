News More News
football

2021 ATH Devin Kirkwood Fired Up About Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood picked up an offer from Notre Dame last November during a visit to South Bend, and the offers keep piling in for the rangy 6-4, 175-pound prospect.

Kirkwood hopes to see some more schools that have offered, including a return trip to South Bend.

"I want to go back out to Notre Dame and take visits to Arizona and Arizona State," he said. "I also want to see Nebraska."

Notre Dame is continuing its pursuit of Devin Kirkwood from Southern California.
Kirkwood has great things to say about the Notre Dame football program.

