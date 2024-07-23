Advertisement
Precocious predictions for Notre Dame's 2024 season — and beyond

Will sophomore vyper end Boubacar Traore surge into the spotlight and lead Notre Dame in sacks in 2024?
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The Notre Dame football team reports back for training camp next Tuesday and starts practicing Wednesday, July 31 — exactly one month ahead of the season opener, Aug. 31 at Texas A&M.

Without waiting for more clues, intel and position battles to play out during the run-up to the season, here’s a perhaps precocious test of intuitive/predictive powers, with 24 projections for the 2024 Irish football season — and beyond:


---------------------------------------------------------------

1. REGULAR-SEASON RECORD: 11-1.

2. POSTSEASON GAME AND OPPONENT: First-round home playoff game vs. Michigan.

3. FINAL RANKING: No. 7

4. OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE MVPS: QB Riley Leonard and CB Benjamin Morrison.

5. THREE BREAKTHROUGH PLAYERS: OG Billy Schrauth, WR Beaux Collins, LB Jaylen Sneed.

6. THREE ASCENDING PLAYERS OF NOTE, BUT LARGELY OFF THE RADAR: S Adon Shuler, LB Jaiden Ausberry, TE Cooper Flanagan.

7. FRESHMAN SURPRISE: RB Kedren Young.

8. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

9. INCOMING TRANSFER OF THE YEAR BEYOND RILEY LEONARD: WR Kris Mitchell.

10. TOP 2025 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT: CB Benjamin Morrison.

11. PLAYER WHO WILL HELP HIS DRAFT EQUITY THE MOST FOR 2025 DRAFT: QB Riley Leonard.

12. ND’S NATIONAL RANKING IN TOTAL OFFENSE AT SEASON’S END: 20.

13. ND’S NATIONAL RANKING IN TOTAL DEFENSE AT SEASON’S END: 3.

14. SACK LEADER AND TOTAL NUMBER OF SACKS BY ND AS A TEAM: 36, Boubacar Traore.

15. LEADING TACKLER: LB Jack Kiser.

16. THREE MOST OVERLOOKED SIGNIFICANT 2024 CONTRIBUTORS: C Ashton Craig, LB Jack Kiser, K Mitch Jeter.

17. TRAP GAME: Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

18. BEST PLAYER WHO ND WILL FACE IN 2024: DE Nick Scourton, 6-4, 280-pound junior transfer from Purdue.

19. NOTRE DAME FANS’ BIGGEST BEEF WITH THE 2024 SCHEDULE: Louisville game being only shown on Peacock.

20. MOST OVERPLAYED, OVERBLOWN ANGLE ON THE 2024 SEASON: Speculation Notre Dame NEEDS to join a conference.

21. MOST OVERPLAYED, OVERBLOWN ANGLE ON THE 2025 SEASON: Speculation Notre Dame NEEDS to join a conference.

22. RALLY-KILLING SONG THAT NEEDS TO BE REMOVED FROM ND STADIUM PLAYLIST FOREVER: Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

23. FINAL NATIONAL RANKING, BY RIVALS.COM, OF NOTRE DAME’S 2025 RECRUITING CLASS: 8th.

24. NOTRE DAME’S STARTING QB IN 2025: C.J. Carr.

---------------------------------------------------------------

