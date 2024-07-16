Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-july-17-2024-18799.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in intermittent mode until training camp starts on July 31, at which time we’ll shift back to weekly chats.