Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 16 Notre Dame's 40-8 win over No. 19 Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Thumbnail photo credit: Gaby Velasquez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network

Pictured (from left to right): Jayden Thomas, Rylie Mills, Tony the Tiger, Christian Gray, Tosh Baker and Tyson Ford