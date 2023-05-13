The spring transfer portal window closed on April 30. All football players at the FBS level wishing to enter the transfer portal — even graduates — needed to do so by May 1 in order to transfer to a new school for the 2023 season. Players in the portal did not have to make a transfer destination choice before that window closed. Prior to the spring transfer portal window, Notre Dame football had seven players enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season. The Irish also added commitments from seven transfer additions during that that. Details on those players can be found in this previous Portal Roundup. Once the spring portal window opened, six more Notre Dame players entered the transfer portal. Inside ND Sports has tracked those entries below and is continuing to monitor where those players find a new home. The complete list since the start of the 2022 season can be found in our Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal Tracker. Rivals also has a national Transfer Tracker with player rankings that will be constantly updated. The rankings for Notre Dame's additions and subtractions can be found here. Use promo code RIVALSGARCIA for a 30-day free trial to Inside ND Sports. Promo available through Sunday. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

Portal commitment (5/11): OT Caleb Johnson to SMU

Junior offensive tackle Caleb Johnson announced Saturday that he'll continue his college football career at SMU. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Ocala, Fla. product left the team prior to spring practice starting on March 22 and officially entered the transfer portal on April 19. He'll have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.

Portal entry (5/11): Walk-on TE/LB Barret Liebentritt to Nebraska

Junior walk-on Barret Liebentritt is going home and changing positions. The 6-foot, 235-pound special teams contributor from Omaha. Neb., exited the transfer portal Saturday and will continue his college football career as a fullback with Nebraska. Liebentritt positionally had practiced as a linebacker and tight end. He'll have two years of eligibility with the Cornhuskers.

Portal entry (4/29): Walk-on TE/LB Barret Liebentritt

After a season in which he played in all 13 games on Notre Dame kickoff return unit, junior-to-be Barret Liebentritt entered the transfer portal Saturday. Inside ND Sports confirmed Liebentritt appeared in the portal with a "do not contact" tag. Liebentritt came to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on out of Omaha (Neb.) Skutt Catholic, where he played linebacker and fullback and recorded 76 tackles, 604 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. At Notre Dame the 6-foot, 235-pound Liebentritt was used positionally as a tight end and fullback.

Portal commitment (4/29): WR/CB Lorenzo Styles to Ohio State

Lorenzo Styles (4). (Adam Cairnes, USA TODAY Sports Network)

Lorenzo Styles decided to make the same decision his father and younger brother both made before him: to play football at Ohio State. Eight days after the junior wide receiver/cornerback entered the transfer portal at Notre Dame, Styles announced a commitment to the Buckeyes. Click here for more on Styles leaving for Ohio State.

Portal entry (4/27): Junior RB Logan Diggs

Logan Diggs (3). (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame's transfer portal exodus continued Thursday in painful fashion with junior-to-be running back Logan Diggs entering portal. Diggs led the Irish in carries last season (165) but has long been flirting with the idea of leaving the Irish since he was a recruit. Diggs, who rushed for 820 yards and four touchdowns last year, missed the latter part of Notre Dame's spring practices with a lower body injury. Click here for more on Diggs entering the portal.

Portal commitment (4/27): QB Tyler Buchner to Alabama

Tyler Buchner (12). (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

The opportunity to follow offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama and play for a perennial national championship contender proved to be too much for quarterback Tyler Buchner to turn down. Buchner announced Thursday his commitment to the Crimson Tide, two days after entering the portal. Click here for more on Buchner leaving for Alabama.

Portal entry (4/25): Junior QB Tyler Buchner

Sitting behind quarterback Sam Hartman in 2023 apparently wasn't the most appealing option for junior-to-be Tyler Buchner. Even though the Irish coaching staff insisted a quarterback competition was still ongoing, Saturday's Blue-Gold Game showed the gap between Hartman and Buchner. Inside ND Sports confirmed Tuesday that Buchner entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact tag." That means Buchner will reach out to schools he's interested in and not the other way around. Buchner did leave the door open for a potential return to Notre Dame in a message he shared on social media. Click here for more on Buchner entering the portal.

Portal entry (4/24): Junior LB Prince Kollie

Prince Kollie (10) (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Junior-to-be Prince Kollie was confident in his ability to make a difference in Notre Dame's defense. The Irish coaching staff didn't seem to share that confidence in the linebacker's first two seasons. After a spring in which Kollie missed time with a concussion, he chose Monday to enter the transfer portal. Click here for more on Kollie entering the portal.

Portal entry (4/21): Junior WR/CB Lorenzo Styles

Junior-to-be Lorenzo Styles sounded fully invested in his position switch experiment from wide receiver to cornerback earlier this week. But now that switch will likely happen elsewhere. Inside ND Sports confirmed he entered the transfer portal Friday, one day before Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game. Click here for more on Styles entering the portal.

Portal entry (4/19): Junior OL Caleb Johnson

Caleb Johnson (Notre Dame Athletics)