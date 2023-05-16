The 6-foot, 214-pound Diggs missed the latter half of Notre Dame's spring practices with an undisclosed lower-body injury. But he proved to be productive in his 20 games across two seasons at Notre Dame.

But after two seasons in South Bend, Diggs has committed to a Louisiana homecoming. Diggs entered the transfer portal in late April and made visits to Ole Miss, South Carolina and LSU before announcing Tuesday his plans to join the Tigers.

More than two years ago, LSU made a late push to prevent three-star running back Logan Diggs from leaving Louisiana. The Tigers failed to get the Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel product to flip his commitment from Notre Dame on National Signing Day.

Diggs showed flashes of potential in the final eight games of his freshman season when used to spell leading rusher Kyren Williams. Diggs totaled 230 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 52 carries.

He took on a greater role in 2022 in a timeshare with fellow sophomore Audric Estimé and junior Chris Tyree. By the end of the season, Estimé and Diggs were splitting the bulk of the carries. Diggs finished with a team-high 165 rushing attempts for 821 yards and four touchdowns. He added 10 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame will have to rely on Estimé as even more of a lead back with Diggs' departure. He totaled 920 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 156 carries. Estimé also caught nine passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

The Irish moved Tyree to wide receiver in the spring, where he'll most likely stay unless the running back depth chart suffers another setback. Sophomore Gi'Bran Payne, a former four-star recruit, showed some promise in a healthy spring. Sophomore Jadarian Price, the breakout star of spring practices last year, intends to be available after a full year of recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Notre Dame will also add incoming freshman Jeremiyah Love, a four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American, in June.

At LSU, Diggs will reunite with former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, who signed Diggs as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. Diggs will join a team whose quarterback led it in rushing last season with Jayden Daniels setting team highs in carries (186), rushing yards (885) and rushing touchdowns (11).

The Tigers returned three running backs from last season who were given at least 75 carries: graduate student Josh Williams (97 carries for 532 yards and 6 touchdowns), senior Noah Cain (76-409-10) and fifth-year senior John Emery Jr. (76-275-6).

