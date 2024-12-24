WSBT Video: An early look at the key matchups in Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports anchor Bennett Wise to discuss 7 seed Notre Dame's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with 2 seed Georgia Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. They break down the strengths, weaknesses and wild cards in the fourth-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season and playoff run. A segment with Hansen and sports director Pete Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Notre Dame's offensive line vs. Georgia's defensive front in their 2019 matchup in Athens, Ga.