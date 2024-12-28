Podcast: Radi Nabulsi on Georgia's unpredictable season, matchup with ND

Notre Dame football is New Orleans bound on Sunday ahead of Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.

To help the Eric Hansen and Tyler James with a closer look at the second-seeded Bulldogs, they reached out to Radi Nabulsi, publisher of UGASports.com, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Nabulsi discussed Georgia's season so far, the reality of Georgia's lesser statistics, if Georgia's rushing offense and/or rushing defense will be better against Notre Dame, expectations for quarterback Gunner Stockton making his first start, the most dangerous pass-catcher in Georgia's offense, his perspective on ND head coach Marcus Freeman, the gap between this Georgia team and its recent national championship teams, Kirby Smart's advantage as a head coach who's been in this spot before and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:44).

