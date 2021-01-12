PODCAST: Marcus Freeman Recruiting Impact, Jack Coan Talk, More
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer gather for a fresh episode of Pod Like A Champion to give their thoughts on new Irish quarterback Jack Coan and break down the recruiting impact Marcus Freeman will have at Notre Dame.
Also, Yolanda Jackson -- the mother of Notre Dame receiver signee Deion Colzie -- joins the show to discuss her son signing with the Irish and shares about her ongoing battle with PTSD.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.