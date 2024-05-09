May started with a bang for Notre Dame women’s basketball. The Irish received transfer portal additions from a pair of all-conference forwards: Pittsburgh’s Liatu King and Marquette’s Liza Karlen earlier this week. Then the Irish gained their first 2025 commitment from five-star forward Leah Macy.

But the first big news of the offseason came in mid-April when forward Maddy Westbeld announced that she’ll be returning for her fifth season with the Irish. Westbeld, who averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season, is about to become a Notre Dame graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

She took time Thursday to join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Westbeld discussed how it feels to become a Notre Dame graduate, the new transfer portal additions, how she can help them get acclimated, the culture of ND's program, playing during an era of growth in the sport, how the team evolved last season, finding a new identity for next season, where she's improved the most, her upcoming basketball clinic and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:53).

