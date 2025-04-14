NBC Sports reveals Notre Dame football's 2025 Peacock-exclusive home game

NBC Sports revealed which Notre Dame football game will be available only on Peacock during the 2025 season during Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.
Noticing that news required paying attention to the graphic on the screen while play-by-play broadcaster Tony Simeone and color analyst Jason Garrett discussed the 2025 schedule in the middle of the Peacock presentation of ND’s spring scrimmage.
Notre Dame’s home game against Boise State on Oct. 4 will be exclusively live streamed on Peacock to premium subscribers. It’s the only game on Notre Dame’s 2025 schedule featuring two playoff teams. The Irish (14-2) ended last season with a 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the CFP’s National Championship Game. Boise State (12-2) lost to Penn State, 31-14, in the CFP quarterfinal hosted by the Fiesta Bowl.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
More Content
► Intel: How Notre Dame football fared with last week’s recruiting visitors
► Four-star OT Gregory Patrick commits to Notre Dame football's 2026 class
► Notre Dame MBB adds D-I leading rebounder Carson Towt via transfer portal
► Notre Dame's QB competition may need youth movement after Blue-Gold Game
► Decoding what matters from the mirages in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game
Peacock will have exclusive live rights to a Notre Dame football game for a fifth consecutive season. NBC started to put one game each season exclusively on its premium-subscription streaming service in 2021. All Notre Dame home games televised on NBC are also available on Peacock.
The Irish are 4-0 in Peacock-only games with a 32-29 win over Toledo in 2021, a 44-21 win over UNLV in 2022, a 41-17 win over Central Michigan in 2023 and a 31-24 win over Louisville in 2024. Last season marked the first high-profile Notre Dame game on Peacock against a Louisville team that was ranked No. 15 in the country entering the Sept. 28 matchup. The Irish were ranked No. 16 despite a Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois.
NBC Sports and Notre Dame have yet to reveal the kickoff times for ND’s seven home games this season. Last year’s kickoff schedule was released in late May. The Irish home opener will be played Sept. 13 against Texas A&M after opening the season at Miami on Aug. 31.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports