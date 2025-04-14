NBC Sports reveals Notre Dame football's 2025 Peacock-exclusive home game

NBC Sports revealed which Notre Dame football game will be available only on Peacock during the 2025 season during Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.

Noticing that news required paying attention to the graphic on the screen while play-by-play broadcaster Tony Simeone and color analyst Jason Garrett discussed the 2025 schedule in the middle of the Peacock presentation of ND’s spring scrimmage.

Notre Dame’s home game against Boise State on Oct. 4 will be exclusively live streamed on Peacock to premium subscribers. It’s the only game on Notre Dame’s 2025 schedule featuring two playoff teams. The Irish (14-2) ended last season with a 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the CFP’s National Championship Game. Boise State (12-2) lost to Penn State, 31-14, in the CFP quarterfinal hosted by the Fiesta Bowl.

