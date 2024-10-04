The Notre Dame women's basketball team has started official practices with the exhibition opener against Davenport coming up in four weeks (Oct. 30) and the regular-season opener set for Nov. 4 against Mercyhurst,

With the Irish ranked No. 6 in ESPN's latest preseason Top 25, we invited junior guard Cass Prosper to come on the Inside ND Sports podcast to talk with Eric Hansen about the upcoming season and the backstories of how this team has been coming together with a blend of returning starters, talented newcomers and comeback stories — including Prosper's own.

The Canada native talks about her long layoff from a stress fracture in her leg that caused her to miss all but a handful of games last season, her Olympic experience in France this summer with Team Canada, how her game has evolved and her role with an Irish team that has Final Four aspirations.

She also talks about her friendship with 2024 Irish All-American Hannah Hidalgo, 2023 All-American Olivia Miles' re-emergence and transformation and how the two stars look on the court together at the same time. She also provided a mini-scouting report on transfers Liatu King and Liza Karlen as well as freshman center Kate Koval.

