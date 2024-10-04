PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Podcast: Cass Prosper previews the upcoming Notre Dame WBB season

After missing all but a handful of games for Notre Dame in 2023-24, junior guard Cass Prosper (4) is back to help an Irish team with big dreams for 2024-25.
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has started official practices with the exhibition opener against Davenport coming up in four weeks (Oct. 30) and the regular-season opener set for Nov. 4 against Mercyhurst,

With the Irish ranked No. 6 in ESPN's latest preseason Top 25, we invited junior guard Cass Prosper to come on the Inside ND Sports podcast to talk with Eric Hansen about the upcoming season and the backstories of how this team has been coming together with a blend of returning starters, talented newcomers and comeback stories — including Prosper's own.

The Canada native talks about her long layoff from a stress fracture in her leg that caused her to miss all but a handful of games last season, her Olympic experience in France this summer with Team Canada, how her game has evolved and her role with an Irish team that has Final Four aspirations.

She also talks about her friendship with 2024 Irish All-American Hannah Hidalgo, 2023 All-American Olivia Miles' re-emergence and transformation and how the two stars look on the court together at the same time. She also provided a mini-scouting report on transfers Liatu King and Liza Karlen as well as freshman center Kate Koval.

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean, Pocket Casts and YouTube.

---------------------------------------------------------------

