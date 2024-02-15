Notre Dame officially announced the completion of its 2024 football schedule this week with, as expected, a Shamrock Series game against Army in Yankee Stadium. With the schedule in mind, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to someone who knows plenty about Notre Dame’s first opponent, Texas A&M, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Carter Karels, an A&M graduate, a fellow South Bend Tribune alum, a beat writer for GigEm247, a member of the Hall of Cheez, and a Papa John’s aficionado, joined the podcast to discuss the transition to Mike Elko leading Texas A&M's football program, how much talent he's added and lost in the last couple of months, why A&M is high on quarterback Conner Weigman, why Jimbo Fisher didn't work out in College Station, comparing A&M to Notre Dame, how the Aggies are handling Texas joining the SEC following a College Football Playoff appearance and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:05).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS