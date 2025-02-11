Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame makes big splash in hiring Ja'Juan Seider

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman hiring Penn State's Ja'Juan Seider as running backs coach quickly after Deland McCullough's departure for the NFL, ND's search for a general manager, spring priorities and more. Plus they'll answer questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Pictured: Ja'Juan Seider