Notre Dame football is almost two weeks out from its season opener at Texas A&M. And we’re exactly two weeks out from the debut episodes of "Here Come the Irish," a new docuseries following Notre Dame football this season that will be streamed on Peacock.

For some insight on the docuseries, we asked Aaron Horvath, senior associate athletic director for media, brand and communications and advisor to the athletic director, to spend some time on this week’s podcast.

Horvath discussed what ND fans should expect from "Here Come the Irish," how much head coach Marcus Freeman has embraced the attention, lessons learned from past docuseries projects, why episodes won't air during the regular season, the importance of the longstanding relationship with NBC Sports to make this happen, if this will be done for another sport and his perspective on the AD transition from Jack Swarbrick to Pete Bevacqua.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:23).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS