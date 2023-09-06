Before Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand retired, before Joe Rudolph was named as his replacement and before the Irish held their first spring practice of the year, Pat Coogan believed he could be one of Notre Dame’s starting guards in 2023. The junior waited his turn through two full seasons as a backup center, but the NFL departures of starting guards Jarrett Patterson and Josh Lugg were enough to convince Coogan that his opportunity had arrived. “I played guard in high school, but I’d been playing center here, which was an awesome experience as well,” Coogan said Tuesday two starts into his Notre Dame career. “I knew there were two spots at right and left guard, so in January I believed in myself.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

